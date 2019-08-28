DEVELOPMENT: ‘Early outreach’ design meetings for South Delridge, Admiral projects

Two more local projects have informal meetings scheduled as part of the city’s Early Community Outreach for Design Review process:

9402 18TH SW: You can meet project team members for this nine-unit townhouse/rowhouse plan [map] at 6 pm September 16th in the White Center Library meeting room (1409 SW 107th). They’re also accepting feedback via an online survey – find it here in both English and Spanish.

2626 45TH SW: At 5 pm September 18th, members of this project’s team will be at the site to talk with interested community members. They’re planning 6 townhouse units [map].