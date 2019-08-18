Changing Seattle in the spotlight of ‘On the Brink,’ to be screened at The Admiral

That’s a preview of “On the Brink,” a documentary that’ll be screened at West Seattle’s Admiral Theater, three weeks from tonight. Though it focuses on dramatic change in another Seattle neighborhood, the team behind it says it’s relevant to others including ours:

We have partnered with the Admiral Theater to screen the documentary “On the Brink” for the first time in our West Seattle community. The event will also feature a Q&A with the Filmmaker, Professor Jeff Shulman of University of Washington, and cast members.

The movie explores the hyperbolic growth of Seattle and its ramifications to local communities and neighborhoods. The Seattle Times hailed it as “a cautionary tale and a call to action in the face of Seattle’s rapid growth.” Crosscut wrote, “The history lesson here is one all Seattleites would benefit from learning.”

While the documentary takes place in Seattle’s Central District, it evokes the human impact of a transformation that is occurring in neighborhoods throughout Seattle. West Seattle is experiencing rapid changes and the Historic Admiral Theater is hosting the screening as a community event to start a constructive dialogue about our neighborhood’s growth.

Please join us and help spread the word about this event on Sunday, September 8th at 7PM at Admiral Theater.

Tickets are $13 and are available on the Admiral Theater’s website. All ticket sales will be donated to Southwest Youth and Family Services. Southwest Youth and Family Services partners with youth and families to transform their futures through its counseling, education, family support and youth development programs.