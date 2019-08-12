West Seattle, Washington

13 Tuesday

74℉

BIZNOTE: Tech entrepreneur’s plan for a South Admiral bar

August 12, 2019 6:04 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS beverages

A nonprofit bar is the plan for Jaimatadi, on the way to 3278-B California SW. We just spoke with Deep Katyal, a tech entrepreneur who’s planning the foray into nightlife. He says that after buying the newly built space he had to figure out what to do with the commercial space. The plan is for a small venue serving beer and wine, with entertainment, and karaoke – in multiple languages. The twist: Proceeds will all go to nonprofits; patrons will have a choice of three charities their tab can go toward. He’s chosen one, CRY, but hasn’t decided on the other two yet – maybe one involving pets, he says, since his wife “loves dogs.” He’s hoping to open within two months, depending on how much longer the liquor license takes.

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Tech entrepreneur's plan for a South Admiral bar"

  • Azimuth August 12, 2019 (6:53 pm)
    Reply

    My unsolicited advice is local art projects. Look at how much awesome Desmond Hansen is doing around here for example.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.