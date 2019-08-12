BIZNOTE: Tech entrepreneur’s plan for a South Admiral bar

A nonprofit bar is the plan for Jaimatadi, on the way to 3278-B California SW. We just spoke with Deep Katyal, a tech entrepreneur who’s planning the foray into nightlife. He says that after buying the newly built space he had to figure out what to do with the commercial space. The plan is for a small venue serving beer and wine, with entertainment, and karaoke – in multiple languages. The twist: Proceeds will all go to nonprofits; patrons will have a choice of three charities their tab can go toward. He’s chosen one, CRY, but hasn’t decided on the other two yet – maybe one involving pets, he says, since his wife “loves dogs.” He’s hoping to open within two months, depending on how much longer the liquor license takes.