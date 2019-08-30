BACK TO SCHOOL: Kenyon Hall Kindermusik

As schools reopen for a new year, other educational programs launch their new seasons too. Among them, historic Kenyon Hall‘s longrunning Kindermusik program:

For the past 25 years Kenyon Hall has offered Kindermusik, for families with children birth to seven, to the Seattle community.

Led by Lou Magor, hundreds of families have taken advantage of this revered curriculum, and both parents and former students tell us that Kindermusik sparked an interest in music that led to an appreciation of—and in some cases a profession in—the field.

The Kindermusik curricula draw on the latest research in brain development, and provide a weekly dose of musical fun. Kids learn to sing, dance, listen, and play instruments, and lessons are fast paced and age appropriate.

Classes begin the first week of September. To enroll, e-mail kenyonhall@earthlink.net