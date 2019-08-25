BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s who starts classes this week, and beyond

Here’s our updated list of when local students are going back to school:

AUGUST 27

Kennedy Catholic High School

AUGUST 28

Seattle Lutheran High School

AUGUST 30

Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

SEPTEMBER 3

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Hope Lutheran School

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

Vashon Island School District

SEPTEMBER 4

Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)

Highline Public Schools

Seattle Public Schools

Tilden School (WSB sponsor)

West Seattle Montessori School & Academy

Westside School (WSB sponsor)

SEPTEMBER 23

South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) starts fall quarter

(One school, Summit Atlas, started classes this past week.)

