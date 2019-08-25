West Seattle, Washington

26 Monday

71℉

BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s who starts classes this week, and beyond

August 25, 2019 5:13 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Here’s our updated list of when local students are going back to school:

AUGUST 27
Kennedy Catholic High School

AUGUST 28
Seattle Lutheran High School

AUGUST 30
Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

SEPTEMBER 3
Holy Rosary Catholic School
Hope Lutheran School
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School
Vashon Island School District

SEPTEMBER 4
Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)
Highline Public Schools
Seattle Public Schools
Tilden School (WSB sponsor)
West Seattle Montessori School & Academy
Westside School (WSB sponsor)

SEPTEMBER 23
South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) starts fall quarter

(One school, Summit Atlas, started classes this past week.)

REMINDER: We welcome school news, announcements, event-calendar listings (etc.) from any and all schools throughout the year – best way to get us information is via email, westseattleblog@gmail.com (unless it’s urgent, in which case please text or call our hotline, 206-293-6302) – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "BACK TO SCHOOL: Here's who starts classes this week, and beyond"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.