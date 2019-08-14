BACK TO SCHOOL: Crossing guard needed

With classes starting at Seattle Public Schools three weeks from today, at least one local school needs a new crossing guard. Jean, who has been a guard at 59th/Admiral – just south of Alki Elementary – for two years, is leaving the job and asked if we would let people know about the opening. She says it involves, “An hour in the morning; and an hour in the afternoon. If someone can only do the morning, or the afternoon, that’s fine too. Holidays, school breaks, snow days and summers off! They supply the gear: a flag + clothing options: safety vest, long light-weight rain jacket, and a heavy winter coat.” Paid training for this school year starts August 28th, so if you are interested, let the district know ASAP – the contact is Yvonne Carpenter, 206-252-0907.