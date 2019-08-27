Another game-day reroute: Southbound Metro buses on Thursday

No word yet on the longer-term solution that’s in the works (as mentioned Monday), but Metro is going to reroute southbound buses out of Pioneer Square tomorrow because of the Seahawks‘ final preseason game. Announced for 4-8 pm Thursday, for routes 21 Express, 37. 55, 56, 57, 113, 120, 125, RapidRide C Line:

For all buses except Route 37, there will be no stops between southbound 3rd Av & Columbia St and West Seattle. For Route 37 there will be no stops between southbound 2nd Av & Marion St and West Seattle.

The full reroute one-sheet is here (PDF).