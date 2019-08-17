State ferry crewmember bitten by bat

Unusual incident aboard the state ferry Issaquah on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth this morning. WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling confirmed, when we inquired after a tip, that a crewmember was bitten by a bat. He says the crewmember picked up what he though was debris on the car deck around 8:30 am – and it turned out to be a bat. The crewmember stayed in place until the ferry docked and animal control retrieved the bat, “apparently alive,” according to Sterling, and then went to a clinic for treatment.