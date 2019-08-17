West Seattle, Washington

17 Saturday

State ferry crewmember bitten by bat

August 17, 2019 1:00 pm
1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Unusual incident aboard the state ferry Issaquah on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth this morning. WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling confirmed, when we inquired after a tip, that a crewmember was bitten by a bat. He says the crewmember picked up what he though was debris on the car deck around 8:30 am – and it turned out to be a bat. The crewmember stayed in place until the ferry docked and animal control retrieved the bat, “apparently alive,” according to Sterling, and then went to a clinic for treatment.

1 Reply to "State ferry crewmember bitten by bat"

  • Mj August 17, 2019 (1:21 pm)
    Reply

    Its good they got the bat so it can be tested for rabies.  Hopefully a negative test result!

