9 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Some Elliott Bay traffic this morning, photographed by Jim Borrow)

Despite a little summer rain, there’s a lot going on!

LIBRARY LAB – GIZMOS & GADGETS: 1-3 pm, all ages are welcome to drop in at Delridge Library for this Summer of Learning activity. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle, 1990’s “Alice” is this week’s movie. (4217 SW Oregon)

TOUR THE SSC CAMPUS: Fall quarter is still a month away so you have time to find out more about South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), starting with today’s 3 pm campus tour! (6000 16th SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Seventh week for this year’s weekly farm-stand sessions, selling fresh produce and flowers, all grown by local residents, at the mini-farm that’s adjacent to the stand. 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE HIRING EVENT: Interested in joining the Child Development team at Neighborhood House? 4-6 pm hiring event today in High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

FESTIVAL PLANNING: Last chance to help plan the upcoming World Music Festival at Roxhill Park! Meet at the picnic tables in the park’s northwest corner, 6-7:30 pm. (29th SW/SW Barton)

BUSINESS LAUNCH PARTY: You’re invited:

The launch party for Sifted Tea, owned and operated by West Seattle locals Sonia and Jeffrey Carlson, will be held on Wednesday, August 21st from 7 pm-10 pm at West Seattle Grounds. We will have samples of our cacao tea — 100% sifted organic cacao husks — as well as raffle prizes, including artwork and artisan coffee mugs.

(2141 California SW)

JAZZ NIGHT: Every Wednesday, 7-10 pm at Whisky West. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

PUNK/JAZZ … with The Suffering F-heads at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by browsing our complete calendar.