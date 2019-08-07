7+ for your West Seattle Friday

Thanks to John Murphy for the photo of a Blue Angels flyby seen from West Seattle on Thursday. They’ll be up again 3-4 pm today. Here’s what else is happening:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Seattle Aquarium volunter beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks 10:30 am-2:30 pm because the tide is out to -2.9 feet at 12:27 pm.

LAST DAY FOR EC HUGHES WADING POOL, & WHAT ELSE IS OPEN: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open until 8 pm, EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden, last day of the season because it’s closing for playground construction) is open noon-7 pm, Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, and the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open until 8 pm.

BINGO! 11 am-2:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: 5:30 pm, dinner’s available for purchase; 6 pm, music begins. Danny Vernon‘s “Illusion of Elvis” starts the series tonight. Free, bring your own chair/blanket. South side of Providence Mount St. Vincent campus. (4831 35th SW)

CORNER BAR: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s monthly pop-up bar starts at 6 pm. Music and more! (1116 SW Holden)

HIGHLINE BEARS: Second-to-last game of the season for the semipro team playing at Steve Cox Memorial Park. 7:05 pm vs.the Wallbangers. (1321 SW 102nd)

ROCK/AMERICANA: That’s what you’ll find at Parliament Tavern with Sweet Jesus and Welcome Strangers, 9 pm. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOTS MORE! Just visit our complete calendar.