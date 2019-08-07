7 for your pre-holiday-weekend West Seattle Friday!

(Pacific Slope Flycatcher, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK: Through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm daily operating hours continue for the Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale).

LEARN ABOUT BUTTERFLIES: Youth science program at Southwest Library, 11 am-noon. Free. (9010 35th SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.1 feet again today, at 11:22 am.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 pm, this week’s “Greatest Movie You’ve Never Heard Of” at the Senior Center of West Seattle is “Along Came Jones.” $1 members, $2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The season starts with Chief Sealth International High School hosting a jamboree at 4:30 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

COSMO’S DREAM: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW).

FRIDAY NIGHT ROCK: The Tripwires, The Yes Maybes, Head at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)