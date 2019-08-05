5 for your West Seattle Monday

<(Orange-Crowned Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the last Monday of August …

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK: The forecast is for sunshine and 70s, so Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool and Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

END-OF-SUMMER CELEBRATION: 4-7 pm at High Point Library, all ages: “There will be bubbles, a tinfoil boat competition, create and design your own t-shirt activity (for youth ages 11+), crafts, games, prizes and an ice cream sundae bar (starting at 6 pm) for all.” (3411 SW Raymond)

WATERCOLOR CLASSES: At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) with artist Jennifer Carrasco. 6 pm. Contact the artist to see if spaces remain – info’s in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW)

QUIZ NIGHT #1: At The Skylark, 7:30 pm, free, with Quizfix. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

QUIZ NIGHT #2: Go play! 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, $2/player. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)