World Cup watching, and more, for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Wilson’s Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Your Sunday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WATCHING THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL: USA vs. Netherlands, 8 am. We’ve been asked who’s open early for viewing. We’ve looked around – not enough time to survey 100+ possible venues but here are some we’ve found:

The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska)

Whisky West (6451 California SW)

Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW)

West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

The Westy (7908 35th SW)

The Bridge (6301 California SW)

Anywhere else? Comment or text us (206-293-6302) so we can add – thanks!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: First, a reminder – NEXT week, it’ll be in the parking lot behind KeyBank/etc. because of West Seattle Summer Fest. TODAY, regular location in the street, 10 am-2 pm. Blueberries and peaches are expected to appear today along with all the other freshness. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: West Seattle Little League is hosting the 10-11-12 All-Stars District 7 Tournament, continuing today, with the WSLL team scheduled to play at 11. At the Bar-S fields.(64th SW & SW Admiral Way)

TOUR THE ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: 1-4 pm, the historic lighthouse on Alki Point is open for tours with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Be there by 3:45 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Got a question or concern about, or interest in, West Seattle’s city-sanctioned encampment? All are welcome at this meeting. 2 pm in the community room on the east side of Arrowhead Gardens. (9200 2nd SW)

DARRYN RAY: Spinning 78’s at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

SEATTLE SWING DANCE CLUB: Dance and/or learn! 4-9:30 pm at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Long Distance Operator, Dravus, and Lights Out, doors at 5, music at 6. $5 cover. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT C & P: Evening music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), too – 7-8 pm, singer/songwriters Nelson Wright, Steve Beck, and bassist Brian Cutler. No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)