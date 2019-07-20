WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: People!

Our coverage of the 2019 West Seattle Grand Parade continues with more of the people who made it memorable. Above, Adah Rhodes Cruzen was this year’s recipient of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community (named for the parade’s founder, as explained here). Carl Blake – who had a bakery for decades in the space now home to Bakery Nouveau – was Grand Marshal:

Local veterans’ organization leaders often ride in convertibles too, but this year VFW Post 2713 commander Steve Strand walked, carrying the post flag:

Dozens of local Scouts walked in the parade, starting with the Troop 282 flag-bearers at the start:

There were also Sea Scouts:

Baden-Powell Scouts:

And Girl Scouts:

Announcing all the entries as they passed, Brian and Christa Callanan in The Junction:

And at the new West Seattle Amateur Radio Club reviewing stand at California/Charlestown, Ron Zuber:

(As mentioned in our parade previews, amateur-radio operators work behind the scenes during the parade to coordinate and monitor everything along the route.) Another parade gallery or two to come before the weekend’s out!