WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The ‘Just Do It’ thief

July 18, 2019 7:24 pm
Just in from an Arbor Heights resident – this clip showing a package thief in a “Just Do It” T-shirt. The victim reports:

We had a few packages stolen from our porch today, and this dude seemed to be making the rounds (I’m assuming because a lot of Prime Day stuff was getting delivered).

If it’s helpful to anyone, here is the video from my doorbell … it seems like others have had the same people steal from them today as well.

The resident also sent this clip from a neighbor’s camera showing a different thief but apparently the same vehicle. We’ll add the police-report number when available. This kind of incident usually can be reported online – police continue to reiterate that it’s really important for everything to be reported.

  • WW Resident July 18, 2019 (7:38 pm)
    What worthless POS. WTF is going on? In the past 2 weeks in Westwood Village I’ve witnessed people steal 1/2 racks of beer, BBQ sauce, hard alcohol, full hand carts full of junk food, and saw a clown panhandle

