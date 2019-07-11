TUESDAY: Q&A/info event for Emma Schmitz Overlook seawall project

(2014 US Army Corps of Engineers photo of failing seawall)

One of West Seattle’s favorite spots for watching everything from orcas to sunsets has construction in its future. The long-planned seawall replacement for Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook on Beach Drive SW is getting closer, and Seattle Parks has an event planned next week for info and Q&A:

Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Army Corps of Engineers invite the community to an Open House on Tuesday, July 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Alki Community Center, 5817 SW Stevens St. This Open House is an opportunity for the community to learn about the Emma Schmitz Seawall Replacement project located at 4503 Beach Dr. SW in West Seattle.

The project will replace the existing 500-foot-long seawall constructed in the 1920s that has experienced significant erosion and damage from storm events. Please join us for a short presentation followed by an Open House.

The new seawall will be a “soldier pile” (system of vertical piles spaced at a regular interval with material in between to create a wall) design, built a few feet seaward and a few feet higher than the existing seawall, and equipped with safety handrails that the current seawall lacks. This design will minimize the impact on the beach, address rising seawater concerns and create better contours for the restoration landscaping on the landward portion of the overlook area. We anticipate construction in mid-2020.