TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; weekend alerts

7:27 AM: Good morning! No alerts or incidents reported right now in our area.

STADIUM ZONE: Mariners are back home starting tonight, 7:10 pm vs. the Angels.

TUNNEL CLOSURE TONIGHT: The NB 99 tunnel is scheduled to be closed 11 pm tonight through 9 am Saturday.

SATURDAY STREET CLOSURES – WEST SEATTLE: The West Seattle Grand Parade will close California SW south of Admiral Way, to Edmunds, by 8 am tomorrow, until early afternoon. Some side streets near the start and end of the route are used for staging and breakdown. The NO PARKING signs are up for 7 am-3 pm on affected streets. Bus reroutes are linked here.

WEEKEND STREET CLOSURES – WHITE CENTER: On Saturday, the White Center Jubilee Days street fair will close 16th SW all day and into the night between Roxbury and 100th. On Sunday, the Jubilee Days parade will close 16th in the morning between 100th and 112th.