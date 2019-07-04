THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Holiday-week sightings

On this patriotic holiday, we note that the turkey has a unique American history – you can read about it here and here (among other places). So, it’s a great day for an update on The West Seattle Turkey, now in its third month on the peninsula. The top photo was texted to us this week; the next one, sent today by Christine:

The Turkey does enjoy finding new perches, as Joy discovered outside the West Seattle High School wood shop earlier this week:

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing photos and sighting reports. While we just call it The West Seattle Turkey, several have given it names – Rose, for example, has named it “Admiral Belvidere,” appropriate given the area in which The Turkey has settled.