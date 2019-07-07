SWIMMING: Next Bremerton-to-Alki attempt later this month

(WSB photo, August 2018)

That was the scene off Alki Point last August as Rose Filer became the latest swimmer to complete the Amy Hiland Swim between Bremerton and Alki Point, named for the woman who was first to do it, 60 years ago. Northwest Open Water Swimming Association president Andrew Malinak sends word the next attempt is planned for later this month:

Our first Amy Hiland Swim (Bremerton-Alki) swim of the summer is set for Saturday, 20 July 2019, and the whole crew is local. Stephanie Zimmerman has been training at Alki for the past two years. She will be supported from the boat by Rose Filer (31 Aug 2018) and Amanda Winans (date set for September). The swim will be officiated by Lauren Boilini (26 Aug 2017). Splash time at the Turner Joy in Bremerton is 8:30 am; anticipated finish is 2 pm at Alki Light. Tracking will be (here).

Zimmerman and Filer were among the panelists at an event we covered back in March featuring female open-water swimmers telling their stories. If successful, Zimmerman will be the sixth to complete this swim since Hiland herself (the others are listed on the NOWSA website).