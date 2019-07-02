SUMMER CAMP & MORE! What’s new at Mode Music Studios

That’s a new video chronicling what it’s like to learn music with the professional musicians who own and teach at Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) in North Delridge. Mode proprietor Erin Rubin told us about it while sharing word that Mode expanded its summer-camp lineups and now has “availability in the all-day camps as well as private music lessons for summer and fall, enrolling now.” You can explore the camp and lesson info by scrolling through Mode’s website – and see what musicmaking at Mode is like by watching the video.

P.S. Mode is representing at West Seattle Summer Fest (now just a week and a half away) – the music lineup includes Blackie (Erin Rubin’s in the band), Jenn Champion (Mode teacher alum), Nils Petersen with Jeremy Enigk (Mode teacher alum), and the Mode Music Studios Kids!