Seattle Cascades professional ultimate team to play in West Seattle on Wednesday

On Wednesday, you have a rare chance to see professional ultimate in West Seattle! From the Seattle Cascades:

Come to West Seattle Stadium on July 31st and see the Cascades take on Melbourne Ellipsis from AUSTRALIA! This is a benefit game for DiscNW Tier 206 Tour, and we’ll be collecting donations at the gate: recommended $15 adult, $5 youth. 100% collected will go to DiscNW. Gates open at 6:15 pm for a 6:45 pm game.

The Seattle Cascades are a professional ultimate team that competes in the West Division of the American Ultimate Disc League. Our home stadium is Memorial Stadium, in the heart of Seattle, right under the Space Needle. Our home games run April-August on weekends.

In addition to a women’s roster and open roster (all genders), we have a mixed roster that includes a set ratio of women’s and men’s division players. We play in three Cup games in July-August, including a MUST SEE international match with Melbourne Ellipsis from Australia!