NEXT SATURDAY! Float Dodger 5K, PAWrade, West Seattle Grand Parade now 6 days away

Keep your energy up! More big events ahead … including these three next Saturday (July 20):

FLOAT DODGER 5K: We photographed West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) co-proprietor Tim McConnell this weekend at Summer Fest, modeling custom sunglasses available to registrants while they last. The Float Dodger 5K takes you from Hiawatha down the West Seattle Grand Parade route on California to The Junction and back on Saturday morning, starting at 9:30 (after a costume contest!). WSR presents the Float Dodger 5K, with proceeds benefiting West Seattle Helpline. You can register online through Thursday. or in person through Friday at WSR (2743 California SW) to save fees. Packet pickup is 3-7 pm Friday (July 19th) at the store, where participants can also take advantage of a 10 percent in-store discount on merchandise.

2ND ANNUAL PAWRADE: In The Junction right before the Grand Parade, you and your dog(s) are invited to be part of the second annual PAWrade. No entry fee – but registration is required; you can do it online here (scroll down the page) or starting at 10 am on parade morning at California/Genesee. The PAWrade starts there at 11 am and travels a short route in The Junction, right as the Grand Parade begins in Admiral.

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: Motorcycles! Bands! Pirates! Floats! Dancers! Community groups! The parade-presenting West Seattle Rotary Foundation says 80+ entries are expected this year as the West Seattle Grand Parade heads down California SW from Lander to Edmunds starting at 11 am Saturday (be in place by 10:30 am as the motorcycle drill teams often start sooner). Cheer for the special honorees (here’s our preview about them)! If you’re in The Junction, you’ll hear parade announcers Brian Callanan and Christa Callanan. We’ll roll out more previews as this week goes on.