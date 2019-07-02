Highlights for July’s first West Seattle Tuesday

(Barred Owl, photographed in Fauntleroy Park in June by Mark Wangerin)

Two days until the 4th of July! Here’s what’s ahead for the rest of your Tuesday:

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Explore the shore with expert advice from Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists, 9:30 am through 12:45 pm this time, at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. (Today’s lowest tide is -3.0 feet at 11:14 am)

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS/TEENS: Today’s locations include High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), noon-1 pm lunch and 3-3:30 pm snack; EC Hughes Playground (2805 SW Holden), noon-1:30 pm lunch and 3-4 pm snack; Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale), noon-1:30 pm lunch and 3-4 pm snack.

TAKE ACTION FOR WILDLIFE: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, with a “special animal guest” – part of the Summer of Learning program. (2306 42nd SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: Sing it, say it, play it. 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)