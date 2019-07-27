West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club’s 2019 ‘Da Grind’ racing at Alki

July 27, 2019 1:15 pm
We’re at Alki Beach, where you have one more chance – around 2 pm – to watch outrigger canoes start a round of racing as part of the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s 2019 “Da Grind.” The club and crews have tents on the sand just east of the Alki boardwalk (which is filled with Alki Art Fair booths – separate report on that soon). The second round of racing is out on the long course right now, and the 2 pm-ish racing will be on the short course, with awards around 3:30 pm. More photos later!

