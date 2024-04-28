COUNTDOWN X 2: 1 week to Emerald City Ride, 3 weeks to West Seattle 5K

Reminders about two big Sunday events on West Seattle streets in the next three weeks:

(Course map, from Emerald City Ride website)

EMERALD CITY RIDE ON MAY 5: One week until the Cascade Bicycle Club‘s ride across the westbound West Seattle Bridge and around the peninsula. It starts and finishes in SODO and gets going at 7 am next Sunday, May 5. Registration is still open. (The bridge’s westbound lanes will be closed to traffic 5:30-9:30 am that morning; the eastbound lanes will not be affected.)

(WSB file photo)

WEST SEATTLE 5K ON MAY 19: You also still have time to sign up for the peninsula’s first big 5K of the season, three weeks from today. The run/walk coordinated by the West Seattle High School PTSA starts (9:30 am) and finishes on Alki Avenue near the Bathhouse, out and back along the waterfront. Proceeds go toward programs supporting WSHS students. Be sure to sign up by May 12th – fees go up in the last week before the race. (The WS5K also involves a road closure – Alki/Harbor Avenues, 8 am to ~11 am on race morning.)