Get to West Seattle Summer Fest on Sunday via the Mini-STP

(2016 Mini-STP group; photo courtesy Don Brubeck)

Once again this year, West Seattle Bike Connections is leading the Mini-STP bicycle ride on Summer Fest Sunday (July 14th), and you’re welcome to join. The family-friendly ride rolls at 9:30 am (arrive at 9:15) from SW Seattle St. in North Admiral, heads to SW Portland St. in Gatewood, and then back north to end in The Junction at West Seattle Summer Fest. You can pre-register here, or just show up. See more details in our calendar listing!