ELECTION 2019: 2 weeks left to vote. You have 7 decisions to make.

Two weeks from tonight – on Tuesday, August 6 – the voting ends and the vote-counting begins. You should have your ballot by now. (If not, here’s what you can do.) Not registered yet? Here’s how. Haven’t looked at your ballot yet? Though you’ve likely heard the most about the City Council race, you have six other decisions to make:

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6: Incumbent Leslie Harris is running for a second 4-year term.

(WSB photo from West Seattle Grand Parade 2019)

Harris, the current board president, represents Seattle and South Park, and has two opponents on the primary ballot, Crystal Liston and Molly Mitchell.

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8: Incumbent Joe McDermott is running for re-election.

(WSB photo from West Seattle Grand Parade 2019)

He also has two opponents, Goodspaceguy and Michael Neher.

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION: Two positions, elected countywide, are on this ballot. 7 candidates are running for Position 2 (which incumbent Courtney Gregoire is leaving) – Dominic Barrera, Kelly Charlton, Sam Cho, Grant Degginger, Nina Martinez, Ali Scego, and Preeti Shridhar. For Position 5, incumbent Fred Felleman is running for re-election, challenged by Garth Jacobson and Jordan Lemmon.

TWO LEVIES: You’ll be voting to approve or reject two levies on this ballot – the King County Parks and Open Space levy and the Seattle library levy.

AND OF COURSE: As mentioned and as amply covered here, the City Council District 1 field of three will be trimmed to two. If you want one more side-by-side look at the candidates – incumbent Lisa Herbold, Brendan Kolding, and Phil Tavel – the League of Women Voters forum is next Monday (July 29th), 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

READY TO VOTE? Remember that postage is no longer required, so you can just drop your ballot envelope in any mailbox. The county also has secure dropboxes, including two in West Seattle – The Junction and High Point – and one in White Center; the full countywide list/map is here.