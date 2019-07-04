4TH OF JULY AFTERMATH: Gunfire; park damage….

4th of July aftermath reports:

GUNFIRE, NOT FIREWORKS: We heard part of this call around 1:30 am but not enough until we could confirm with police. Now we have that confirmation. Near 9th SW & SW Henderson, a report of gunfire led police to discover that “a residence was struck several times” plus shell casings were found (at least 15, according to radio communication we heard at the time) in the intersection. No injuries reported.

FAIRMOUNT PLAYGROUND RESTROOM DAMAGED: Seattle Parks has just confirmed that the damage done to the comfort-station building at Fairmount Playground was the result of fireworks. It’s closed as a result:

(WSB photo, this morning)

Parks says it will put up fencing around the building while the interior damage is repaired.

The building is just a few years old, and cost more than $325,000.

LINCOLN PARK: Toward the south end of the beach, someone blew up a trash can:

That photo came in via text this morning.

BEACH DRIVE FIRE: No structure fires in West Seattle on the 4th or so far today. “Brush fire” is the most common categorization for open-area fireworks fires and this one around 6:30 pm at Beach Drive/Jacobsen Road was the only one:

The tipster who sent the photo said it was a fireworks-sparked fire.