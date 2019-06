Bryson‘s mom Mel sent that photo, reporting that he “had a fun time fishing for the first time at the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club event this morning.” This was the annual free fishing pond at Seacrest, presented each year by the WSSC for kids up to 14:

(WSB photos from here)

The morning started off foggy, but spirits under the tent were bright:

The club provides the gear and gets the temporary pond stocked with more than 200 trout for the occasion.