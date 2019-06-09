WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Still hanging out

Going on a month and a half after we first started getting reports about, and photos of. The West Seattle Turkey, it’s still hanging out on the peninsula. The photos above and below were sent last night by Monica Zaborac.

And from a few days earlier, this photo’s from Jeremy Barnes:

Though the sightings started in April in southwest West Seattle and steadily moved north, then east, it has been consistently reported south/southeast of Admiral for a few weeks now. Still no hint of its origin. P.S. Thanks for the updates!