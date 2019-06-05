West Seattle, Washington

TERMINAL 5: Your next chance for project Q&A before major work starts

June 5, 2019 2:23 pm
On Monday, we noted we were checking on an “open house” plan briefly mentioned in the slide deck for the Northwest Seaport Alliance managing members’ Tuesday briefing on the Terminal 5 project. We’ve since confirmed with spokesperson Peter McGraw that the June 22nd open house is a public event, 9:30-11:30 am at Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor SW; map). The event annoucement says, “Members of the Terminal 5 project team will be on hand to discuss the project, including the scope and environmental mitigation measures for noise, traffic, and air emissions.” Work is expected to start by midsummer.

