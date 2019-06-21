SURVEY: Your opinion sought on West Seattle’s next big transportation project

Though the next big transportation project in West Seattle is headlined as the RapidRide H Line, because of repaving, rechannelization, and other features, it’ll affect people who use Delridge even if they never ride the bus. So SDOT has a survey out as design continues – you can answer it starting here. The work is scheduled to be done in 2020-2021; Route 120 will become the H Line in September 2021; our recent in-depth look at the current stage of planning is here.
