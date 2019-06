We spotted that SDOT crew on SW Thistle at 30th SW this afternoon. They’re marking the spot for another crossing island that’s part of the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway project. As shown on the project page map, the greenway runs on 30th north to SW Kenyon, where it jogs up to 34th SW; a crossing island is in the works at 34th/Morgan, too, and one is already installed on SW Trenton at 30th.