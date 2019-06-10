Man taken to hospital after Highland Park Way/Holden crash

(WSB photo)

10:29 PM: A man riding that motorcycle collided with a car driver about an hour ago at Highland Park Way and Holden and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, police tell us. No other details on the circumstances but apparently not life-threatening injuries as authorities are about to clear the scene.

10:58 PM: Thanks to Anneka for that photo from shortly after emergency responders arrived. A bystander asked us the status of the roundabout proposed as a safety improvement for the intersection; here is our most-recent report, from the May meeting of the Highland Park Action Committee, when an SDOT rep announced the cost estimate had skyrocketed to $7+ million.