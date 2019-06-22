HAPPENING NOW: Morgan Junction Community Festival 2019

(FESTIVAL SCHEDULE HERE … VENDOR LIST HERE … ‘BARK OF MORGAN’ INFO HERE)

Music and more will greet you as soon as you get to the Morgan Junction Community Festival, happening until 4 pm in and around Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW):

That's Bubbleman, watching the Endolyne Children's Choir at the Morgan Junction Community Festival. He's up at 10:45. pic.twitter.com/sMw4A0KKDA — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) June 22, 2019

As a sponsor, we’re on site for the duration, and right next to us on the north side of the park, you have the chance to talk with Seattle Parks about the future park addition:

They’re seeking opinions on proposed concept for the park, as planning/design continues. Also here on the north side, kids’ art activities. Entertainment is in the park; vendors and community organizations are just to the south, including the lot behind Zeeks Pizza and Whisky West.

More coverage to come!