COUNTDOWN: Who you’ll see @ next Saturday’s Morgan Junction Community Festival

(WSB photo from 2018 Morgan Junction Community Festival)
West Seattle’s next summer festival is one week away! The Morgan Junction Community Festival takes over Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW) and vicinity next Saturday (June 22nd). In this preview – the vendors!
The festival features more than 30 vendors this year, some new, many returning, who are mostly from West Seattle neighborhoods. They will be in the parking lots behind Zeeks and Whisky West and on Beveridge Place and Eddy Street (south and north of the park). Handmade jewelry and crafts by local artisans make up the majority of for-sale items. A variety of commercial vendors will be there to provide information on their services and/or products. Community and local government organizations look forward to informing festival attendees about their activities and how to become involved. Cal-Mor residents will be selling bottled waterm with proceeds going toward their recreation fund.
New Morgan Junction Business
Paper Boat Books
Community/Government Organizations
Seattle Parks and Recreation – will showcase draft plans for the park extension, based on feedback from a survey they conducted during last year’s festival
Seattle Police Department
West Seattle Democratic Women
34th District Democrats
Seattle Public Library
West Seattle Food Bank
Edibles (more food annoucements in a separate preview!)
Blue Bird Ice Cream
Dolcetta Artisan Sweets – handcrafted chocolates, caramels
Indulge Desserts – local cake and cupcake specialty bakery
For Kids
West Seattle Leaps and Bounds – Children’s therapy information
Counter Force – Takewondo Martial Arts information
Church of the Nazarene – games
Handmade Crafts/Jewelry
Ginger Jewelry Design
Penguina Designs
Lelia Rae Handbags
Perch Paper Goods
Rich and Pam Thompson
Wendy Sloneker, Green Gift Handkerchiefs
Pets
Puddles Barkery – dog treats
Mud Bay – pet food and supplies
Services/Lifestyle
Smith Brothers Farms
Intuitive Art Seattle
Just in Case – Disaster Preparedness Services
Nepenthe Massage and Boutique
Vibrant Magazine (Unified Outreach)
West Seattle Electric and Solar
Pathway Desigh & Construction
Wellness
Super Supplements
Good Med Direct Primary Care
De Sautel Chiropractic
Seattle Allergy Natural Solutions
District 1 City Council Candidates
Lisa Herbold
Brendan Kolding
Phil Tavel
As a festival co-sponsor, we’ll be there too, for as-it-happens coverage. More festival info in our calendar listing!
