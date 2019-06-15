COUNTDOWN: Who you’ll see @ next Saturday’s Morgan Junction Community Festival

(WSB photo from 2018 Morgan Junction Community Festival)

West Seattle’s next summer festival is one week away! The Morgan Junction Community Festival takes over Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW) and vicinity next Saturday (June 22nd). In this preview – the vendors!

The festival features more than 30 vendors this year, some new, many returning, who are mostly from West Seattle neighborhoods. They will be in the parking lots behind Zeeks and Whisky West and on Beveridge Place and Eddy Street (south and north of the park). Handmade jewelry and crafts by local artisans make up the majority of for-sale items. A variety of commercial vendors will be there to provide information on their services and/or products. Community and local government organizations look forward to informing festival attendees about their activities and how to become involved. Cal-Mor residents will be selling bottled waterm with proceeds going toward their recreation fund. New Morgan Junction Business Paper Boat Books Community/Government Organizations Seattle Parks and Recreation – will showcase draft plans for the park extension, based on feedback from a survey they conducted during last year’s festival

Seattle Police Department

West Seattle Democratic Women

34th District Democrats

Seattle Public Library

West Seattle Food Bank Edibles (more food annoucements in a separate preview!) Blue Bird Ice Cream

Dolcetta Artisan Sweets – handcrafted chocolates, caramels

Indulge Desserts – local cake and cupcake specialty bakery For Kids West Seattle Leaps and Bounds – Children’s therapy information

Counter Force – Takewondo Martial Arts information

Church of the Nazarene – games Handmade Crafts/Jewelry Ginger Jewelry Design

Penguina Designs

Lelia Rae Handbags

Perch Paper Goods

Rich and Pam Thompson

Wendy Sloneker, Green Gift Handkerchiefs Pets Puddles Barkery – dog treats

Mud Bay – pet food and supplies Services/Lifestyle Smith Brothers Farms

Intuitive Art Seattle

Just in Case – Disaster Preparedness Services

Nepenthe Massage and Boutique

Vibrant Magazine (Unified Outreach)

West Seattle Electric and Solar

Pathway Desigh & Construction

Wellness

Super Supplements

Good Med Direct Primary Care

De Sautel Chiropractic

Seattle Allergy Natural Solutions District 1 City Council Candidates Lisa Herbold

Brendan Kolding

Phil Tavel

As a festival co-sponsor, we’ll be there too, for as-it-happens coverage. More festival info in our calendar listing!