COUNTDOWN: 5 days to Morgan Junction Community Festival – dogs welcome!

Just five days now until the first full day of summer brings the 2019 Morgan Junction Community Festival, 10 am-4 pm Saturday (June 22nd) in and around Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW). Your dog is not just welcome, but encouraged, as the festival features the Bark of Morgan:

The Bark kicks off with the Pooch Parade through the Festival Grounds, followed by Canine Contests.

12:45 pm – Pooch Parade:

Leashed dogs and their human should line up by 12:40 pm north of Morgan Junction Park on SW Eddy Street. Costumes are encouraged. The parade will travel through the Festival Grounds back to Eddy Street.

1:00 pm – Canine Contests:

Contests take place north of Eddy Street after the Parade. Categories are:

Cutest Puppy

Loudest Bark

Smallest and Largest Dog

Best Trick

Best Costume

Three winners will be awarded for each contest. Contest winners are based on the audience applause-o-meter as certified by the Master of Ceremonies.

This year The Bark is sponsored by Ventana Construction, with prizes provided by Pet Elements and Puddles Barkery. We gratefully acknowledge them for their support.