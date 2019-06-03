DEVELOPMENT: Next chance to comment on Lam Bow Apartments’ replacement/expansion

(‘Preferred’ massing option, from April project packet by SMR Architects)

As previously reported, not only is the Seattle Housing Authority replacing the apartments lost in the 2016 Lam Bow Apartments fire at 6955 Delridge Way SW, it’s also replacing the existing building and expanding the number of units at the complex. Following the first phase of Administrative Design Review, the official master-use-permit application has now been filed, and that opens a new comment period. The project is currently described as “a 5-story, 81-unit apartment building (with p)arking for 68 vehicles proposed.” The comment deadline is June 17th; the application notice (PDF) explains how to send a comment.