West Seattle, Washington

30 Sunday

74℉

COUNTDOWN: Just under 3 weeks to West Seattle Grand Parade, PAWrade, Float Dodger

June 30, 2019 12:45 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | West Seattle Grand Parade | West Seattle news

(WSB photo from 2018 PAWrade)

So much still to come as we head toward the heart of summer! One of the biggest days is now less than 3 weeks away. Saturday, July 20th, starts with the return of the Float Dodger 5K, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 9:30 am (register here!), then continues with the second annual PAWrade at 10 am (you and your dog are invited to be part of it!), and then the West Seattle Grand Parade at 11 am. Just wanted to make sure those are on your radar! More specifics as we get closer.

Share This

No Replies to "COUNTDOWN: Just under 3 weeks to West Seattle Grand Parade, PAWrade, Float Dodger"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.