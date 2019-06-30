COUNTDOWN: Just under 3 weeks to West Seattle Grand Parade, PAWrade, Float Dodger

(WSB photo from 2018 PAWrade)

So much still to come as we head toward the heart of summer! One of the biggest days is now less than 3 weeks away. Saturday, July 20th, starts with the return of the Float Dodger 5K, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 9:30 am (register here!), then continues with the second annual PAWrade at 10 am (you and your dog are invited to be part of it!), and then the West Seattle Grand Parade at 11 am. Just wanted to make sure those are on your radar! More specifics as we get closer.