CONGRATULATIONS! New Seattle Council PTSA president makes history

(WSB photo)

After a meeting Monday night at Denny International Middle School, West Seattle is well-represented in the leadership of the Seattle Council PTSA – including a new president who’s making history. Above center is Manuela Slye, first Latinx president of the SCPTSA, parent of students at Denny IMS and West Seattle High School. With her from left are co-vice presidents Friendly Vang-Johnson and Sebrena Burr; treasurer Rebecca Evans, a West Seattleite and Lafayette Elementary parent; and secretary Kristy Copeland. Other West Seattleites in leadership roles, not pictured, are high-school director Angelica De Lorenzo, a Denny and WSHS parent, and legislative co-chair Vikas Luthra, a WSHS parent. Learn about the SCPTSA here.