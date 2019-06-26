BLUE ANGELS: No I-90 closures this year

(August 2018 photo by David Hutchinson)

Announced today by Seafair, no I-90 closures when the Blue Angels are practicing and performing August 1st-4th: “Their flight area over Lake Washington has shifted south, so access to the I-90 Bridge and Seward Park will remain open.” Looks like their performances are later in the afternoon, too, scheduled to start at 3 pm. We reported last weekend on other Seafair dates of West Seattle note, including the Seafair Pirates’ Landing on Alki July 6th.