COUNTDOWN: Seafair dates, with 2 weeks until Pirates’ Landing on Alki

(WSB photo from 2018 Seafair Pirates Landing)

Two weeks from today – on Saturday, July 6th – the Seafair Pirates land on Alki Beach. As usual, they’re expected ashore in the early afternoon. And that’s just one of the big event dates Seafair has officially announced for this summer. Here are a few others with West Seattle impacts:

Monday, July 29th – Parade of Ships, with U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy ships sailing past West Seattle on their way to the downtown waterfront

Thursday-Sunday, August 1st-4th – U.S. Navy Blue Angels, rehearsing and then performing, taking off from and landing at nearby Boeing Field

Lots of other Seafair events elsewhere, of course – the full calendar is here (including local events that are sanctioned, and in some cases participated in, but not presented, by Seafair).