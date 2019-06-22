BIZNOTE: 2 local Safeways on the renovation list

After this Seattle Times report about Safeway‘s renovation plans around the metro area, we checked to see if any local stores were on the list. Safeway’s Sara Osborne tells us yes:

The Roxbury remodel will start in July and the Junction remodel will start in October. The duration of the remodel usually takes about 2 months. Generally, all our remodels this year will include new self-checkout lanes, space dedicated to “Drive Up & Go” grocery pick-up services (if feasible at the location), updated interior décor, refreshed exterior, and upgraded service departments.

Our area’s other Safeway, Admiral, was fully rebuilt from the ground up eight years ago.