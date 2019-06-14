West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Big emergency response in Arbor Heights for crash

June 14, 2019 11:27 am
11:27 AM: The “rescue extrication” response is headed for 39th SW/SW 106th [map], and the dispatch was for a reported “vehicle into a building.” Updates to come.

11:30 AM: First SFD crew on scene reports crash into tree. SFD says no extrication necessary, occupant got themselves out.

11:38 AM: Just added a photo. Our crew says this pickup is in the yard of a house closer to 37th SW than 39th and that the driver appears to be OK. SFD says there are “reports of a second patient near scene.” We’re checking on that.

11:50 AM: Our crew talked to a witness who also noted that a second vehicle was involved, and our crew has found that one:

The driver of this vehicle is OK but after evaluation, our crew says, it appears the pickup driver will be taken to a hospital. Avoid the area, by the way – police are NOT there yet to direct traffic so SFD is doing what it can.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Big emergency response in Arbor Heights for crash"

  • AmyC June 14, 2019 (11:45 am)
    We’re at 37th/107th and I heard the crash and then a scream/yell.  Sure hope everyone is ok. 

    • WSB June 14, 2019 (12:04 pm)
      The pickup driver is being taken to the hospital but via AMR, not SFD medic unit, so not life-threatening injuries.

  • CarolW June 14, 2019 (12:12 pm)
    I happened to be driving by and cannot figure out how the truck got into that position from the road?!

    • WSB June 14, 2019 (12:19 pm)
      I’m going to add this to the story (with more photos) but a witness told us the pickup’s driver, trying to navigate a narrow part of the road, hit the other vehicle, then lost control, went through a yard, and into the deck.

    • driving by June 14, 2019 (12:22 pm)
      At an extremely high rate of speed…I was traveling west approaching the stop sign at 39th and 106th and the pick-up truck flew by me… started drifting into the grass on the east side of the road and then I saw cross the road and appear to go into the yard (through my mirrors while I was trying to get my phone to call 911).

