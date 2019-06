Thanks to Maureen for word of a power outage that has at least half a dozen homes without electricity along 59th SW, south of Admiral Way, in Upper Alki. She says a crow is believed to be to blame, and lost its life in the process – “the outage started with a loud bang,” and the crow was found under the pole. City Light is on the scene and told Maureen it’ll likely take two hours or so to reconnect everybody.