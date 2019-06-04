4 for your West Seattle Monday

(Monday morning tugboats, photographed by Jim Borrow)

The week begins with a few highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two are happening at local libraries at 6:45 pm tonight – Southwest Library is reading “Lipstick Jihad” by Azadeh Moaveni (9010 35th SW); West Seattle (Admiral) Library is reading “A Death in the Family” by James Agee. (2306 42nd SW)

PIGEON POINT NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: 7 pm at Pathfinder K-8. Guests from the port, SPD, and SDOT – see the agenda here. (1901 SW Genesee)

WSHS SPRING CONCERT: First of two this week! Tonight it’s the Jazz Band, 7 pm at the West Seattle High School Theater. Free; all welcome. (3000 California SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: Signups start at Parliament Tavern at 7:30 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)