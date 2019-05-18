WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business theft; condo break-ins

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

THEFT SUSPECT SOUGHT: From Jason at Bellevue Rare Coins in The Junction:

This suspect ran with high value item (over $4,000) from the West Seattle location of Bellevue Rare Coins at 5:22 pm today (Saturday, 5/18). There is a $500 reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The SPD incident # is 2019-179175.

CONDO BUILDING BREAK-INS: The video was sent by Barbara:

The break-in is one of two that happened at her condo building at California/Juneau May 9th and 11th; suspect photos are at this link. If you have any info, the SPD incident # is 2019-166843.

MORE CONDO BUILDING BREAK-INS: This alert was circulated by Mark Jaroslaw of Alki Blockwatch:

It has come to our attention that three Alki BlockWatch condos – two along Harbor Ave and a third along Alki Ave – had their front-entry KnoxBox broken into between the end of April and the beginning of May. In two of the cases, the small locked box that holds master keys or fobs for fire and police personnel, was literally pried or broken off the exterior wall between midnight and 4 a.m. In the third case, the thief penetrated the box and stole the master key. It was further reported that within days of the break-ins, thieves at two locations returned to the scene of the crime with the master key. But by that time, the condos had already replaced the box and re-keyed the building. Apparently deterred, one thief attempted to break into the condo by prying off the faceplate of the front-entry intercom. In one of the three break-ins, two thieves wearing gloves – a woman in her 20s with long blonde hair, and her boyfriend – somehow managed to get into the building, steal some lobby mail, and broke into a car downstairs. In the second occurrence, the thief broke into downstairs storage lockers and main storage room. One of the condo surveillance cameras videotaped the thief in the act of breaking into the KnoxBox,

and police they know his identity. Apparently this is his MO. There are more than 4,000 KnoxBoxes on condos and commercial buildings throughout Seattle. The

recent West Seattle break-ins aren’t the first time these crimes have been reported. In the summer of

2016, KIRO-TV reported that thieves struck KnoxBoxes throughout city, and it occurred again – on a

smaller scale – two years ago this month.

P.S. If you have concerns/questions for police, the next West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting is Tuesday (May 21st), 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster).