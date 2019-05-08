THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk in the sunshine!

No end in sight for the summery weather. So set aside some time to enjoy West Seattle Art Walk sights on Thursday (May 9th)!

LIVE PAINTING: Rachel Austin – a popular featured artist at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) – will be there Thursday night to show you how she does it. 5-8 pm, stop in at Click! to see her new collection, “a series inspired by my love of plants both in the garden and out in nature.”

Speaking of plants …

GARDEN TOUR FINALISTS: At CAPERS (4525 California SW), look ahead to next month’s West Seattle Garden Tour by enjoying the creations that won – or almost won – this year’s poster-art competition. Winner Sheila Lengle will be awarded her prize at 6 pm.

Here’s the full map/venue list:

As always, the Art Walk stretches beyond The Junction – to the south, you’ll find art and more at two WSB sponsors:

VISCON CELLARS: No tasting fee for Art Walk-ers! 5-9 pm, visit the cozy tasting room at 5910 California SW and enjoy the work of Jenna Howell.

CANNA: At Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW), 5-8 pm, meet artist Ira Feenstra.

Get other suggestions for stops on Art Walk night this Thursday via the official preview!