LAST CALL! Two ways to pour yourself into Highland Park Improvement Club’s Uncorked wine celebration Saturday

Love wine? Love community? The two are paired this Saturday night at Highland Park Improvement Club‘s Uncorked! wine-tasting fundraiser. This is HPIC’s centennial year, so the party is extra-special.

Here’s what happens when you show up at HPIC starting at 5:30 Saturday (May 18th):

Upon entrance, you will receive a 2 commemorative wineglasses for tasting Old and New varietals. You will be invited to enjoy special tastings, while you peruse the raffle baskets and purchase raffle tickets. You can gaze upon the art donated by local artists, whose work will be up for bidding through our deservedly competitive (and fun!) Silent Art Auction. As always, an array of excellent, epicurean food will be provided for your noshing pleasure. During the wine tasting, you’ll get an opportunity to taste side-by-side the same varietal from the Old World and the New World. Tables will enjoy a fun and enlightening journey that explores the differences between Old and New. Following the tasting, a select amount of the wines presented for tasting will be available for purchase by the glass, or by the bottle (to take home) at a discounted rate. And, for the beer-lovers who attend, we will be selling a selection of quality beers. And again this year, we present Wine Roulette, where you purchase a chance to win a high-value bottle of wine for the bargain price of a ticket. Our annual winetasting event is a big fundraiser for the club, and all the money received goes to support building and site improvements. This year we are installing our long dreamed for wish-list item, the audio updgrade (previewed last year!), that will enhance experiences like Uncorked for years to come.

HPIC – at 1116 SW Holden – also is home to countless community events, classes, and meetings year-round. With five days to go, you have two ways to be part of it:

Buy a ticket

Become a sponsor (we’re among the community businesses and organizations already on the list)

See you there!