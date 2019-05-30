LAST CALL: One more day to tell the city what you think of proposed West Seattle fast-charging station site for electric vehicles

As first reported four weeks ago, the city has proposed a West Seattle site for a public fast-charging station for electric vehicles, on 39th SW south of SW Oregon, alongside West Seattle Bowl. The survey linked in our original story is open through tomorrow and Seattle City Light‘s Julie Moore suggested we remind you in case you hadn’t responded yet. Our May 3rd report has all the backstory, including this SCL one-sheet. Ready to answer the survey? Find it here.

P.S. We never got around to an earlier planned followup with Moore’s answers to questions that came up in the comment discussion following the original story – so here they are: