LAST CALL: One more day to tell the city what you think of proposed West Seattle fast-charging station site for electric vehicles

As first reported four weeks ago, the city has proposed a West Seattle site for a public fast-charging station for electric vehicles, on 39th SW south of SW Oregon, alongside West Seattle Bowl. The survey linked in our original story is open through tomorrow and Seattle City Light‘s Julie Moore suggested we remind you in case you hadn’t responded yet. Our May 3rd report has all the backstory, including this SCL one-sheet. Ready to answer the survey? Find it here.
P.S. We never got around to an earlier planned followup with Moore’s answers to questions that came up in the comment discussion following the original story – so here they are:
Head-in or back-in parking: Seattle City Light would be seeking head-in parking for these stalls as many EVs have charge ports in the front of the vehicle.
Charging costs and installation costs: The rate for charging an EV at City Light chargers, $0.43 per kilowatt hour (kWh), is designed to recover the investment.
ADA accessibility: These comments are valuable feedback for consideration of this proposal. At the same time, as one commenter noted, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is looking to install ADA parking spots along this block of 39th Avenue Southwest. More information about those efforts can be found here.
